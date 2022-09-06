EventChain (EVC) Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week

EventChain (EVC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. EventChain has a market cap of $40,597.41 and approximately $12,749.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EventChain Coin Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain.

EventChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

