Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Reduced by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,270 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Exelon by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 13.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 48.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,702 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 108.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.18. The stock had a trading volume of 254,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

