Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.28

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 21126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Fastly to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.43.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
