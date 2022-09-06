FIO Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $27.63 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.63 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000318 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000195 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 116% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00074813 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 810,986,345 coins and its circulating supply is 609,748,536 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.