First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 136,425 shares.The stock last traded at $18.83 and had previously closed at $18.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.93%. On average, research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Foundation by 79.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter worth $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.