FLEX Coin One Day Volume Reaches $14,249.00 (FLEX)

FLEX Coin (FLEX) traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, FLEX Coin has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar. One FLEX Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC on exchanges. FLEX Coin has a market capitalization of $18.36 million and approximately $14,249.00 worth of FLEX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00029994 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009167 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00043119 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00082005 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003816 BTC.

FLEX Coin Profile

FLEX Coin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2019. FLEX Coin’s total supply is 98,735,765 coins and its circulating supply is 78,735,765 coins. The official website for FLEX Coin is coinflex.com. The official message board for FLEX Coin is coinflex.com/coinflex-blog. FLEX Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinFLEXdotcom.

FLEX Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFLEX (Coin Futures and Lending Exchange) is a physically delivered cryptocurrency futures exchange. CoinFLEX offers investors the ability to hedge Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency exposure forward using collateral in Bitcoin and/or Tether. It also offers spot exchange order books.FLEX Coin powers the CoinFLEX exchange and is the foundation of the CoinFLEX ecosystem. Across all of our products, FLEX Coin provides all our users with exclusive benefits for trading on CoinFLEX.Anyone who owns 100 FLEX Coins can redeem 100 FLEX at CoinFLEX.com in exchange for a 50% reduction of their current 24 hours of trading fees. This 24 hour period is strictly measured from noon UTC to noon UTC. Any redeemed FLEX will be burned and removed from circulation.Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Medium”

