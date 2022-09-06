Flux Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $404,630.00 (FLX)

Flux (FLX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Flux has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flux has a total market cap of $712,447.09 and approximately $404,630.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00310913 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00121500 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00077674 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About Flux

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s official website is datamine.network. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

