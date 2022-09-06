Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 564,260 shares.The stock last traded at $121.30 and had previously closed at $121.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.31.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.6% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

