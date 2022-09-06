Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Purchased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YMM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 23,197,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,085 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $19,458,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE YMM traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,227. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.21 million during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

