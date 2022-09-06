FYDcoin (FYD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,115.00

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $595,186.07 and $5,115.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00238094 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000475 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded 124.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About FYDcoin
FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 625,505,693 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
FYDcoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.