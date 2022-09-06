Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Shares Down 1.9%

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 102,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 57,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Galantas Gold Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$43.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.54.

About Galantas Gold

(Get Rating)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.