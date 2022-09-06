Gameswap (GSWAP) Hits One Day Volume of $15,838.00

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $15,838.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gameswap has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00030732 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00040636 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00081915 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gameswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars.

