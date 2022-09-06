GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading 3.4% Higher

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.65 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.05). 272,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 680,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.35 ($0.05).

GCM Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.57. The company has a market cap of £8.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22.

GCM Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company. It primarily develops the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest Bangladesh. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.