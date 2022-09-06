Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) traded down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.92. 7,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 91,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Geely Automobile Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Further Reading

