General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Decreased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 741,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after acquiring an additional 15,941 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,296,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in General Mills by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 177,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

