GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $15.91

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.91, but opened at $15.50. GH Research shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 66 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.
GH Research Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82.
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
