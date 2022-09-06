GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $15.91

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRSGet Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.91, but opened at $15.50. GH Research shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 66 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

GH Research Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GH Research by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,573 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter worth about $11,651,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter worth about $7,256,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GH Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GH Research by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

See Also

