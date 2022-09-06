GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $15.91

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.91, but opened at $15.50. GH Research shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 66 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

GH Research Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GH Research Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GH Research by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,573 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter worth about $11,651,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter worth about $7,256,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GH Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GH Research by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

