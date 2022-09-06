GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Down 7.2%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $18.60. 2,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,608,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
