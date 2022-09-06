GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.67)-$(0.64) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.89). The company issued revenue guidance of $411-$414 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.80 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GitLab to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of GTLB traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,189,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,661. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $52.44.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GitLab by 3,816.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 177,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

