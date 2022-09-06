Gold Secured Currency (GSX) Price Reaches $0.0183 on Top Exchanges

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Gold Secured Currency has a market cap of $548.51 million and approximately $400,881.00 worth of Gold Secured Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gold Secured Currency has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Gold Secured Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gold Secured Currency

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Gold Secured Currency’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Gold Secured Currency’s official Twitter account is @GlowShares.

Buying and Selling Gold Secured Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Anonymous, decentralized voting on the blockchain makes it easy for the community to form a consensus on important issues regarding the future of GSX. Secure, transparent, tamper-proof, and viewable 24 hours a day. Predefined rules govern and enforce the voting process, putting the coin in the hands of the holders. GSX brings together its community with voting on the blockchain. “

