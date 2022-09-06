Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $614.13 million-$614.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.25 million. Guess’ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.65 EPS.

Guess’ Stock Performance

Guess’ stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,051. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $958.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

GES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

