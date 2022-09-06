Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Guidewire Software updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Guidewire Software Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.19. The stock had a trading volume of 947,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $128.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $17,770,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 177.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $3,145,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 65.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 10.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 291,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Recommended Stories
