Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Guidewire Software updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.19. The stock had a trading volume of 947,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $128.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $17,770,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 177.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $3,145,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 65.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 10.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 291,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

