Hacken Token (HAI) Hits Market Cap of $7.45 Million

Hacken Token (HAI) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Hacken Token has a market cap of $7.45 million and $362,515.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00879632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016258 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai.

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

