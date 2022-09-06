Head to Head Comparison: Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) & ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) and ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems A/S and ZTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestas Wind Systems A/S -4.55% -3.61% -0.83% ZTE 5.89% 13.25% 4.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems A/S and ZTE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestas Wind Systems A/S $18.44 billion 1.27 $197.58 million ($0.26) -29.65 ZTE $17.75 billion 0.53 $1.06 billion $0.47 8.60

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ZTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vestas Wind Systems A/S. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.1% of Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and ZTE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestas Wind Systems A/S 2 5 1 0 1.88 ZTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTE has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. ZTE pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays out -3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ZTE pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

(Get Rating)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

About ZTE

(Get Rating)

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements. The Consumer Business segment offers smart phones, mobile data terminals, family terminals, and fusion terminals, as well as related software application and value-added services. The Government and Corporate Business segment focuses on providing informatization solutions for the government and corporations through the application of products, such as communications networks, Internet of Things, big data, and cloud computing. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.