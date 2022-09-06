Head-To-Head Comparison: Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and Westbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Valley Community Bancorp 31.00% 12.14% 1.09% Westbury Bancorp 22.10% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Valley Community Bancorp $82.86 million 2.52 $28.40 million $2.18 8.16 Westbury Bancorp $38.78 million 1.82 $9.53 million $2.88 9.90

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and Westbury Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westbury Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Central Valley Community Bancorp and Westbury Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.23%. Given Central Valley Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Central Valley Community Bancorp is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.7% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Central Valley Community Bancorp beats Westbury Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company also offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, and other customary banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 20 full-service banking offices in Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Folsom, Fresno, Gold River, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, and Visalia. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It operates eight banking offices and one loan production office in Washington, Waukesha, and Dane Counties. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

