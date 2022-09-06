Head to Head Review: Benson Hill (BHIL) & The Competition

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Benson Hill to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Benson Hill and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill -43.24% -30.39% -16.08% Benson Hill Competitors -154.05% -184.26% -16.77%

Volatility & Risk

Benson Hill has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benson Hill’s peers have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill $147.21 million -$126.25 million -3.40 Benson Hill Competitors $7.65 billion $1.07 billion 4.08

This table compares Benson Hill and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Benson Hill’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill. Benson Hill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Benson Hill shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Benson Hill and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 3 0 2.75 Benson Hill Competitors 272 1089 1278 29 2.40

Benson Hill presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 148.29%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 38.53%. Given Benson Hill’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Benson Hill beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

