HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $834.00 million-$844.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.91 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a sell rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.33.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ:HQY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,374. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -97.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.90. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $73.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

