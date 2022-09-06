HedgeTrade (HEDG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $489.00

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $56.60 million and approximately $489.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000861 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000370 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002731 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.