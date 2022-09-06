HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Shares Down 2%

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.80 and last traded at $44.80. 6,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 667% from the average session volume of 834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.69.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.60.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

