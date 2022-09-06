Hermez Network (HEZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.07 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $17.07 million and approximately $989,714.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can currently be purchased for $3.63 or 0.00019223 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,892.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00136299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00035432 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023290 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

