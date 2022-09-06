Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Makes New $4.36 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.7% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.70. 262,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,139,867. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $333.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.