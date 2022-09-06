Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Sells 4,250 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.2% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $136.60. 804,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,068,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.31 and a 200 day moving average of $197.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.85.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

