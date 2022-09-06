Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.78

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.78 and last traded at $37.80, with a volume of 9166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HI shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 9.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $720.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

In related news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,215,000 after purchasing an additional 271,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,497,000 after purchasing an additional 63,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,244,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 292,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

