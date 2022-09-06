Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY) Plans Dividend of GBX 20

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Honeycomb Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of HONY stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 852 ($10.29). 11,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,370. The company has a market cap of £295.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 896.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 904.11. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 810 ($9.79) and a one year high of GBX 995 ($12.02).
Honeycomb Investment Trust Company Profile
See Also
