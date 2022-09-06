Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY) Plans Dividend of GBX 20

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of HONY stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 852 ($10.29). 11,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,370. The company has a market cap of £295.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 896.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 904.11. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 810 ($9.79) and a one year high of GBX 995 ($12.02).

Honeycomb Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

