Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.70

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
