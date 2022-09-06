HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Lowered to $33.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HPQ. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

HP stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.42. 438,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,617,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. HP has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HP by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HP by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after buying an additional 980,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $861,205,000 after buying an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 11,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

