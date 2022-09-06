Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Up to $196.07

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $196.07, but opened at $205.93. Illumina shares last traded at $203.80, with a volume of 26,401 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.27.
Illumina Trading Up 3.8 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.51. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,267.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Illumina
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $532,645,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Illumina by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $240,547,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after purchasing an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
