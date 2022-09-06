Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Up to $196.07

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $196.07, but opened at $205.93. Illumina shares last traded at $203.80, with a volume of 26,401 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.27.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Up 3.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.51. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,267.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $532,645,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Illumina by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $240,547,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after purchasing an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.