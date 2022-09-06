Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Down 5.4%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.29. Approximately 720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 358,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

INBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Inhibrx to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a market cap of $573.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 3.11.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $686,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,515,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,192,045.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,491,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,091,638.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $686,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,515,553 shares in the company, valued at $43,192,045.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter valued at $763,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 45,896 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

