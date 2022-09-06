Injective Protocol Market Cap Hits $362.49 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $8.30 or 0.00017893 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $362.49 million and approximately $17.36 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,811.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005435 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002719 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00135753 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00035667 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023392 BTC.
Injective Protocol Coin Profile
Injective Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,653,971 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
