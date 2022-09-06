Insights Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,561.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $3,561.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00029763 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008916 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00041947 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00081394 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Insights Network’s total supply is 293,143,515 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insights Network is insights.network.

Insights Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it.INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

