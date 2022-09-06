Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Shares Down 0.5%

Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.55 and last traded at $30.55. 136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 51,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

Inspire 100 ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire 100 ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIBL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 327,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

