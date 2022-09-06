Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $374.00 million-$382.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.79 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.12-$3.20 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 413,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,840. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IART. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.43.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $586,404. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

