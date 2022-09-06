Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $418.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,560. The company has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.85.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $765,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 5.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

