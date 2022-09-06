Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sequans Communications (SQNS)

Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/1/2022 – Sequans Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Sequans Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Sequans Communications had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $8.00.

8/24/2022 – Sequans Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Sequans Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Sequans Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2022 – Sequans Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/23/2022 – Sequans Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Sequans Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 94,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,579. Sequans Communications S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $195.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

