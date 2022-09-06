Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Shares Gap Up to $36.47

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.47, but opened at $38.62. Invitation Homes shares last traded at $38.41, with a volume of 248,172 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 5.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 303,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after buying an additional 111,421 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,303,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 246,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 151,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

