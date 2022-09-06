Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Up to $10.98

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.98, but opened at $11.42. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 28,063 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IOVA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

