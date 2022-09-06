Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 26.52, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $824,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,309.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $824,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,309.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $211,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 376,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,839 shares of company stock worth $1,620,013. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 84,215 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 81,084 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 149,167 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

