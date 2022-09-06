iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,881 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.10% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

TLT traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,303,920. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.01.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

