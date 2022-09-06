iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,086 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $782,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,560,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

ICVT stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $72.39. The company had a trading volume of 633,371 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average is $75.85. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.