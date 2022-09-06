iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,638,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722,743 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $530,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.08. 8,960,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.97.

