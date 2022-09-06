iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.36

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.36 and last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,380,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 123,862 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,307,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,243,000 after buying an additional 291,946 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

